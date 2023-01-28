Amazon Prime Video is making a ‘Tomb Raider’ series

The number of film productions based on popular video games does not stop growing. In the midst of the fever that is being experienced with The Last of Us, Amazon Prime Video gave the green light to a Tomb Raider series, a franchise that, for almost 20 years, has consolidated a loyal fan base in all parts of the world.

According to The Hollywood ReporterThe Tom Raider series will be written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Although her work is more linked to acting, this time she will have the opportunity to write the script to boost her career in that field. Be careful, the aforementioned actress will not give life to Lara Croft. In fact, everything indicates that the production has not yet defined the protagonist.

Producers for Tomb Raider will be Ryan Andolina, Amanda Greenblatt and Dmitri M. Johnson. Beyond that, there is no more information about it. We can sense that the project is still in a very early stage of development. Therefore, it will surely take several years before you can enjoy it.

Tomb Raider is just one of Amazon Prime Video’s many efforts to make it big in video game adaptations. We must not forget that the platform is also betting on Fallout, the series based on the popular Bethesda franchise that is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Without a doubt, it is the most advanced proposal, since filming has already been underway for several months and some images have been leaked from the set.

In the same way they are developing the God of War series, which will have the direct partition of PlayStation Productions. In the case of Sony and The Last of Us, they were already able to verify that staying faithful to video games can be the key to succeeding in another entertainment sector.

Tomb Raider is currently owned by the Embracer Group. During May 2022, this entertainment company acquired Square Enix’s western operation for a bargain price. Specifically, 300 million dollars. The purchase included studios such as Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal; and the intellectual properties of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain, to name a few.

Now, there’s a reason Square Enix got rid of those brands without a second thought. The most recent Tomb Raider games, despite having a fairly positive reception in public opinion, did not have the expected sales. The same can be said of the rest of the mentioned games.

Most interesting of all, Embracer, once having Tomb Raider under its umbrella, looked for partners who would be interested in funding and publishing a new game. That is how they joined forces with Amazon Games. Although the development is carried out by the usual Crystal Dynamics, Amazon will be in charge of promoting and distributing it.

It would not be strange, then, that Amazon intends to coincide the launch of the series with that of the new video game. This is a strategy that has already paid off for Sony with the adaptations of Uncharted and The Last of Us.