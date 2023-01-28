ChatGPT already wrote the first political speech using its AI

Jake Auchincloss has become the first congressman to speak a speech written by an artificial intelligence. The 34-year-old Democrat leaned on ChatGPT to write a text about a bill that promotes the construction of an AI research center. Auchincloss thought this would be the best way to express the potential of technology before the United States House of Representatives.

the congressman entered the phrase in ChatGPT: «You are Jake Auchincloss, member of Congress. Write 100 words to pronounce in plenary session of the House of Representatives. Topic: The importance of the US-Israel Artificial Intelligence Center Act, which the congressman will reintroduce.” The result is a formal text, which although need more work to do it humanfulfilled its mission.

Señora presidenta, estoy aquí hoy porque planeo volver a presentar la Ley del Centro de Inteligencia Artificial de Estados Unidos e Israel, una legislación bipartidista que consolidará una asociación mutuamente beneficiosa entre Estados Unidos e Israel en la investigación de inteligencia artificial. Este es un paso fundamental en una era en la que la inteligencia artificial y sus implicaciones ocupan un lugar central en el discurso público. Debemos colaborar con socios internacionales como el gobierno israelí para garantizar que Estados Unidos mantenga un papel de liderazgo en la investigación y el desarrollo de IA y explore de manera responsable las muchas posibilidades que brindan las tecnologías en evolución. La Ley del Centro de Inteligencia Artificial de Estados Unidos e Israel nos permitirá aprovechar la experiencia de ambos países y aprovechar los recursos de cada uno para explorar y desarrollar avances de IA de vanguardia.

In accordance with WBZ News RadioAuchincloss made between five and six attempts on ChatGPT before finding the correct message.

ChatGPT was also used to draft laws regulating artificial intelligence

While Jake Auchincloss made history by delivering a speech written by an AIhe is not the first politician to use ChatGPT. Two Massachusetts lawmakers relied on the popular chatbot to draft two proposals that seek to regulate artificial intelligence. In accordance with boston globepoliticians used AI to show what it is capable of and the need to put “guardrails” so that this technology does not grow out of control.

The proposal A Law drafted with the help of ChatGPT to regulate generative artificial intelligence models like ChatGPTby Senator Barry R. Finegold, aims to “protect the security, privacy and intellectual property rights of the public”. The initiative mentions that an AI should not be used to discriminate against individuals, that the generated text should include a watermark to distinguish itself and avoid plagiarism, as well as the need to obtain consent from individuals before collecting their data, among other things.

On the other hand, ChatGPT also served to draft a law that regulates the use of AI in mental health services. The initiativeproposed by Congressman Josh S. Cutler, indicates that the use of artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept. “While there may be beneficial applications, any use of AI must be carefully considered to ensure patients are always protected.” said.

Congressmen are in favor of technology, although they mention that artificial intelligence is very powerful and could be used in a negative way. Regarding the use of ChatGPT as a tool to write speeches and bills, the answer is positive. Finegold revealed that although it took a few tries to get the text, the chatbot did 70 percent of the work.