Does the future of media pass through AI?

It is very likely that at some time you have accessed a BuzzFeed questionnaire to find out which Taylor Swift song you are or which is your favorite Disney princess according to your personality. These, until now, were created by humans, and more specifically by the editorial team of the aforementioned media, but soon it could be the task of ChatGPT. According to an internal statement obtained by The Wall Street Journalthe company is ready to use this generative AI model with the aim of creating tests capable of offering individual results for each reader.

Jonah Peretti, CEO of BuzzFeed, has stated in a statement sent to his employees that his intention is to make ChatGPT have a greater role in editorial and commercial content this year, highlighting its use in the development of the popular questionnaires for that these have personalized answers for each user.

Peretti says that ChatGPT will be intended to help in the creative process, and that it will also be used to improve the content. He also points out that the human team will be in charge of proposing ideas for these questionnaires. Therefore, and at least for the moment, the artificial intelligence model will not replace publishers. However, he has stressed that 15 years from now he hopes that AI will be able to “create, personalize and animate the content itself.”

BuzzFeed editors are concerned about the use of ChatGPT

Image created by an AI

News of the decision to use ChatGPT to generate forms has sent BuzzFeed, which went public in 2021 thanks to a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), skyrocketing more than 150%. % in a bag. Some employees of the media outlet, however, have internally expressed their uncertainty after reading the statement sent by Jonah Peretti.

Several of the workers, for example, asked Peretti if the use of artificial intelligence would mean redundant staff. The BuzzFeed CEO responded by saying that this is not a strategy to reduce the workforce, but to make employees “more efficient and creative.” A BuzzFeed spokesperson also stressed that they will continue to prioritize human-generated journalism.

Concerned by several members of the team about the verification of the content that ChatGPT generates, Peretti has said that BuzzFeed’s approach is not to create shoddy articles using artificial intelligence to save costs. He further states that those media outlets that take advantage of AI for that are making “terrible use of technology.”

Precisely, CNET, who has used ChatGPT to prepare dozens of articles, has been involved in a controversy for publishing almost a hundred articles related to finance and generated by artificial intelligence, many of them with blunders due to not correctly interpreting the information. that CNET editors introduced to the aforementioned AI model.