Ewan McGregor wants to do season 2 of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Contrary to what happened with other series of Disney+including The Mandalorian, those led by Mickey Mouse have not confirmed the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although many take it for granted given the ending of the first episode, it is certainly strange that Disney and Lucasfilm, for the moment, have not ruled on the continuation.

However, this has not prevented Ewan McGregor, the actor responsible for playing the legendary Jedi master, from showing interest in reprising his role in a hypothetical second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, he is also aware that there is nothing official. Of course, we cannot rule out that the aforementioned already knows the fate of the series and, due to confidentiality issues, is not authorized to reveal more details.

During an entertainment convention (via screen rant), Ewan McGregor commented: “I was very happy to do it again, and very happy to be working with Hayden again. I hope we get the chance to do it again.” It is clear, then, that the actor is fully willing to give life to Obi-Wan Kenobi for the second time -in a series-.

To be honest, Obi-Wan Kenobi was not the series that many were expecting. In fact, he had trouble maintaining a proper pace throughout his six episodes. When he finally took off, the season finale was knocking on the door. Of course, no one can deny that the multiple confrontations with Darth Vader, especially the last one, is one of the best lightsaber duels in Star Wars history.

The final scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi somehow kept alive the possibility of seeing a sequel. Recall that the Jedi Knight finally managed to communicate with the Force ghost of his former master, Qui-Gon Jinn. There were many rumors that anticipated the presence of this character, and Liam Neeson did not disappoint the fandom.

Consequently, the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi could delve further into that relationship. It is clear that Qui-Gon Jinn still has some teachings for his apprentice, some of which could be key to standing up to the Empire. For his part, Kenobi himself would have to jump into a whole new adventure, since the unexpected task of saving Princess Leia Organa was solved.

Of course, before seeing season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a good number of Star Wars series are on the horizon on the way to Disney +. The closest, obviously, is the third season of The Mandalorian; by far the reference production of the fictional universe. Just a few days ago we were able to see his new trailer, which continues to keep the new threat a secret. Its premiere is scheduled for March 1. We also know that Ahsoka will arrive this year, although she doesn’t have a specific date yet.