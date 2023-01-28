Samsung prepares a Galaxy Book 3 with an OLED screen and this is all we know about it

The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will not come alone. On February 1, the South Korean company could also announce the Galaxy Book 3, its new line of laptops that will come to renew the Galaxy Book 2 (and their respective variants) with a more powerful processor and other relevant news with the aim of compete head-to-head with the latest Apple gear.

Samsung, in fact, not only plans to renew the different versions of the Galaxy Book that it announced last year. The company could also introduce a new laptop that matches the performance of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

Therefore, Samsung is expected to announce up to five different laptops. On the one hand, the Galaxy Book 3 and 3 Pro; on the other, the Galaxy Book 3 360 and Pro 360; and finally —and as a star device—, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. But what will these new models be like? This is what the rumors say.

OLED screens up to 16 inches, Intel processors and more

Some of the Galaxy Book 3 that Samsung will announce next February could come with OLED screens. At least, this is suggested by a confirmation from the company to ZD Net, where they state that they have started mass production of touch panels with this backlight. Samsung, yes, has not revealed which models will include OLED screens, but it is likely that it will be implemented in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which will be the flagship of this new line of laptops. Or, in any case, in the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360.

Regarding screen sizes, and according to mysmartprice, the Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 360 will be available in a single 15-inch version. The Pro model, on the other hand, will arrive in two variants, with sizes of 14 and 16 inches. The Pro 360 and Ultra model will only have a 16-inch option. In the latter case, with 3K resolution (2880 x 1800 pixels) and most likely with a rate of 120 Hz.

The same source that has revealed the different screen sizes affirms that the company will bet on Intel processors. They only detail, however, the chips that will arrive with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. They will be, specifically, the Intel Evo 13th Gen i5-1340P and Intel i7-1360. Both processor variants will include integrated Iris Xe graphics, as well as 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD.

How much will the Galaxy Book 3 cost?

Samsung, we reiterate, could announce its new laptops on February 1, along with the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. At the moment, the prices and the different configurations of the five laptops that we will see in the next Unpacked are unknown.

However, and taking into account the current versions, the most “economical” model could come for around 900 euros, while the base version of the Pro 360 could be available for around 1,600 euros. We will have to wait a few more days to see if Samsung maintains these prices or, instead, decides to raise them.