The 2023 Space Events Calendar

2022 has been a strange year when it comes to space events. Well, it’s been a weird year in many ways. But the issue of space events has been quite remarkable. On the one hand, many large projects have had to be postponed because of the international withdrawal of the Russian space agency due to the Ukrainian War. But, on the other, we have also been able to see large launches, such as the first phase of the Artemis mission. Also, the James Webb Space Telescope has given us an immense amount of new news. It’s been a good year, but what can we expect from 2023? Will it be similar?

To answer this question, it should be noted that some space events are already scheduled, but the dates may change. When it comes to releases, depending on their type, looking for a new window may mean changing the year. It also depends on the availability of rockets and people, favorable weather conditions, and many other factors.

Taking all this into account, and also that there are many space events, this is a small selection of some of the most important ones that are expected in 2023.

Private space events, protagonists of the month of March

Although the space race has been led mainly by public space agencies for many years, private flights have begun to take on much more relevance in recent times. Companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX have made an obvious niche for themselves, both alone and in collaboration with public ones. Space tourism has also gone from being a dream to becoming a reality. At least for a few millionaires. And this course will not cease in 2023.

In March we will be able to see two space events in this aspect. On the one hand, NASA has already begun to collaborate with private companies to transport scientific material to the Moon. This can be of great interest for future missions, once Artemis finishes all its phases. For this reason, the company Intuitive Machines is expected to fly to our satellite in the third month of the year with a payload yet to be determined. Although this is not a definitive date; since, in the absence of the company being more precise, what has been named the IM-1 mission could be postponed until May.

On the other hand, the launch of the Polaris Dawn mission could also take place in March. In 2021, billionaire Jared Isaacman has already traveled with three other civilians into space. Now, his plan will be to reach a higher orbit and even carry out a spacewalk, if possible.

Journey to the South Pole of the Moon

It is also scheduled for March the launch of the Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) mission. Aboard a SpacecX Falcon 9, a robot will fly whose objective will be to drill and analyze the ice of the lunar south pole.

In April Boeing joins the transport of passengers to the ISS

Following the announcement by the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, to withdraw Soyuz capsules from the international space race, many private companies have offered to take travelers to the International Space Station (ISS). The first to do so was SpaceX, but in April Boeing is expected to join it, with its Starliner ship, which was already sent in 2022 without a crew.

New trip to Jupiter

ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission could also be launched in April. Its objective will be to study Jupiter and its moons, which is why it will coincide in the vicinity of the planet with JUNO, the probe sent in 2011 that at the end of this year will be in charge of flying over and studying the Io satellite.

Space events that travel to Venus

The Photon spacecraft, from the Rocket Lab company, could be launched in May. Its mission will be to place a probe in the vicinity of Venus that will be in charge of studying its atmosphere.

Peggy Whitson returns to the Moon

Also in May the Axiom-2 mission could be launched. It is a commercial mission bound for the International Space Station, at whose controls will be former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. Many space events will consist of sending astronauts to the International Space Station, but this will undoubtedly be one of the most special.

August space events are starring India

India’s space agency does not have the resources of other giants. However, his efforts to stay in the space race are commendable. In August we will hear about her again; Well, initially, the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled. After the failure of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, they will put all their efforts into achieving a successful landing on the Moon this time.

September: space events back to Earth

On December 3, 2018, the Osiris-Rex probe arrived at the asteroid Bennu to study its surface. During all this time we have seen some of the photos he has taken, but in 2023 it is expected that he will also send a capsule with samples to Earth for study.

India returns in October

India doesn’t just want to land robots on the Moon. He also wants to undertake spaceflight with a crew. This has prompted his agency to build the Gaganyaan, a spacecraft aimed at carrying its astronauts into space. If the Russians are cosmonauts, and the Chinese are taikonauts, they too have their own name – the vyomanauts. Of course, the October flight will be without crew. After that first test, the next steps will be planned.

Mission to a metallic asteroid

In 2022 NASA was going to launch its Psiqe mission, aimed at studying a metallic asteroid in the belt between Mars and Jupiter. However, the software did not arrive on time for the scheduled release window, so a new release was planned for October 10, 2023.

December space events, led by China

In 2022 we have heard a lot about the James Web and old Hubble. In 2023, on the other hand, almost at the end of the year, the next Space Telescope that will cause people to talk will be launched by China. At least, that’s what’s scheduled for now.

This is the Xuntian, which will work in optical and ultraviolet wavelengths, located very close to the Chinese space station: Tiangong.