The next chapter of ‘The Last of Us’ “is going to take your breath away”

With only two episodes, The Last of Us from HBO and HBO Max He has already fully immersed us in his world. The series, in addition to standing out for its fidelity to the game, also made clear its intentions to delve into the story we already knew, including the story of Ellie’s mother in the future. Now, if we couldn’t wait to see what’s to come, Jeffrey Pierce, who gives life to Tommy in the video game, ensures that the third episode of the series will take our breath away.

“I’ve taken a look at episode 3. It’s going to take your breath away,” Pierce comments on his official Twitter account. Twitter. In addition, it attaches a GIF of applause taken from the popular movie Citizen Kane. Jeffrey Pierce is expected to make his series appearance in this third episode of The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max, though he won’t be playing Joel’s brother like he already did in the game. On this occasion, he will give life to another character created exclusively for the series.

According to Pierce, his character will “unveil things that link him to the game.” A very vague description to imagine something concrete, so we have no choice but to wait for the premiere of the third episode of The Last of Us on HBO and HBO Max. Of course, it promises as much or more tension than the one seen in his second episode.

Until now, The Last of Us has become the adaptation of a video game to the small screen to achieve such positive popularity. From specialized critics to viewers, everyone has been amazed at the way in which the Naughty Dog title has been transferred to the medium. After all, the cases of previous adaptations have not seen much good fruit.

Much of this magic is in the fidelity that the script follows with respect to the original game. However, the litmus test will be when the series sets the intentions of its own path and ends up including its own characters. That’s when we’ll see if it can stand on its own two feet. However, with the help of Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the creator of the games, Neil Druckmann, success seems to be assured.

The next episode of The Last of Us premieres on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday, January 29, at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico, and at 3:00 a.m. in mainland Spain. An episode that will surely be full of all the terrible types of infected and moments of tension that this post-apocalyptic universe has prepared for us. If you can’t wait, try these five movies about the end of the world to shorten the wait.

