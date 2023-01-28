Tobey Maguire wants to be Spider-Man again

Spider-Man: No Way Home, beyond delving into the phenomenon of the Multiverse, marked the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to their spider roles. Both also accompanied Tom Holland in his confrontation against various enemies. A fact, without a doubt, that will remain in the memory of millions of fans of superheroes. However, after the premiere of said feature film, a big question arose: will we see the two actors as Spider-Man another time?

Although Marvel Studios has not officially ruled on its claims in relation to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, they have raised their hands to put the spider suit back on. Garfield did it weeks after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now it is Maguire who, after resisting for so many years, is now clear that he wants to return.

In a interview With Marvel itself, Tobey Maguire had no wish. He not only expressed what a great experience it was to work on Spider-Man: No Way Home; He also assured that he closely follows the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If he gets another chance to participate in it, he won’t think twice:

I love these movies and the different series. If they [Marvel] call me up and say, ‘Would you come over tonight to hang out and be silly?’ or ‘Would you come here to do this movie, be in a scene or do something Spider-Man?’ I’d say ‘yes!’ Why wouldn’t you want to?

Without a doubt, they are words that a good part of the fandom wanted to hear for a long time. To be honest, most agree that it would be a waste to have introduced Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and then not take advantage of them in any future production. In fact, not long ago they launched a campaign for Sony Pictures to make ‌The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Garfield a reality.

Tobey Maguire always wanted to be Spider-Man again

Marvel Studios

Despite the fact that at first there were doubts about the return of Tobey Maguire, because he apparently wanted to stay away from the world of superheroes, in the same interview he buried those rumors. When asked what he felt when he received the first call from Marvel to finalize his return, he replied:

“I said ‘Finally!’ I got the call and was immediately willing to do this. Of course, there were nerves.”

Tobey Maguire acknowledges having been moved by the fact of sharing the screen with two other Spider-Man.

And what does Andrew Garfield have to say about all this? Well, at the beginning of the previous year, he also said he was interested in reprising his role. Yeah, I’m definitely open to it if it feels right. I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom. I think that kind of dynamic between three brothers is very meaty. To be honest, I’m just going to say that I’m very happy, satisfied and grateful to be a part of this. It’s hard to want anything more right now. I’m really trying to savor the moment with the fans and with the audience. Just say thanks. I am very honored and grateful for the response.”

It seems that it will be a matter of time before Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have another chance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A few weeks ago, the leaker MyTimeToShineHello assured that those directed by Kevin Peige contemplate the appearance of Maguire and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in Avengers: Secret Wars, whose premiere is scheduled for May 1, 2026. It will be a matter of being patient and waiting to see if it materializes.